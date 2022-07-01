CDC: New Listeria Outbreak Tied To 23 Illnesses, 1 DeathOne death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

Troubling Arsenic Levels Found At Some Detroit Demolition SitesElevated levels of arsenic have been found at seven Detroit sites where buildings were demolished in 2017-18 and filled with soil.

Michigan Republican Party Submits Nominees For Election BoardThe Michigan Republican Party has resubmitted a list of three nominees to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill a vacancy on the state’s Board of Canvassers after the Democratic governor rejected an initial list due to one nominee, a current state representative, being deemed ineligible.

Detroit Police Search For Former Officer Whose Vehicle, Weapons Were Used In Non-Fatal ShootingDetroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting.

Michigan Lawmakers OK Budget But Can't Get Deal On Tax CutsMichigan lawmakers approved a state budget early Friday that increases money for education but delayed a decision on how to cut taxes, unable to yet bridge disagreement between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found SafeOfficials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago.