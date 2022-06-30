  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is seeking more funding to investigate hate crimes against the LGBTQ community.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project is a collaboration between Fair Michigan and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The organization says it aims to build a relationship with the LGBTQ community to help those who are targeted in crimes.

According to Fair Michigan, the project is one of the first of its kind in the nation.

