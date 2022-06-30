(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to making death threats against an Ostego County judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Jonathan Brisson, 32, of Vanderbilt was charged in January with communicating a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, after threatening Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter via Facebook. He pleaded guilty to this charge in March.
On Tuesday, June 28, Brisson was sentenced to two years in prison, mental health treatment, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
“My office will continue to aggressively pursue threats against public officials,” Nessel said. “Those who would threaten violence against office holders must know there are real consequences for their actions.”
Officials released that the sentence also includes 12 months in jail with credit for 100 days served and the balance suspended.
