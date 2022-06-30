(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s first Monkeypox case has been confirmed.

The state health department says the patient is in isolation and poses no threat to the public.

Wayne State University Infectious Disease Professor Dr. Teena Chopra explains how the virus is transmitted.

“In the form of close bodily contact, coming in contact with secretions from the person. Coming in contact with their bedding, or their clothing or having sex with them,” said Dr. Chopra.

More than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in countries across the globe.

The CDC reports that there are more than 350 confirmed cases in 27 states and D.C.

“It has been around for some time but in the U.S. we haven’t seen an outbreak of this magnitude in a very long time and we are seeing this because of travel and escape of the virus through somebody who traveled from West Africa,” Dr. Chopra said.

The symptoms of Monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters

Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and the rash can lasts two to four weeks.

“If somebody has had the illness or has been exposed or has traveled recently, you want to avoid that close contact with them,” Dr. Chopra said.

“It can transmit through respiratory drops if you are very close and spending a lot of time with that person.”

Dr. Chopra says vaccines are available.

If you’re experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider for evaluation.

