(CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday, June 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent letters to every major health insurance company in the state of Michigan, urging them to take action in ensuring Michigan women have reproductive health care coverage, according to the Executive Office of the Governor.
"Today, I sent letters to all of Michigan's major health insurance providers urging them to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their plans," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michigan women must know that they can access the care they need, regardless of their insurance provider. I urge every major health insurance provider in Michigan to take action now to ensure Michigan women have coverage for reproductive health care to the fullest extent possible. This means offering in-person and telehealth care, lowering cost-sharing requirements, covering travel expenses for out-of-state care, and expanding contracts with providers who can offer safe, comprehensive reproductive care."
To view an example of the letter that Whitmer sent out to these health insurance companies, visit here.
Since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, abortion remains legal in Michigan because of a ruling against the state's 1931 abortion ban.
In April, Whitmer filed a lawsuit asking the Michigan Supreme Court recognize the constitutional right to an abortion under the Michigan Constitution, as well as stopping the enforcement of a 1931 Michigan law that bans abortions.
Also, in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood, a judge granted a preliminary injunction on May 17, 2022. This ruling is temporarily blocking the 1931 ban.
