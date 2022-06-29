  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police officers and a civilian were injured after a man attempted to flee from a traffic stop on a 3-wheeled vehicle.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on June 28 at the intersection of Beaubien Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Police say the driver was pulled over for riding on the sidewalk.

DPD released a video of the incident on Wednesday and said the driver was arrested after he tried to flee.

The officers and civilian are expected to be OK.

