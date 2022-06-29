(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police officers and a civilian were injured after a man attempted to flee from a traffic stop on a 3-wheeled vehicle.
The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on June 28 at the intersection of Beaubien Boulevard and Monroe Street.
🚨Officers Injured🚨
Where: Monroe and Beaubien
When: 6/28 around 10:45 p.m.
Officers and a civilian suffered minor injuries when the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle drove away from a traffic stop. Officers originally stopped the vehicle for driving on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Nr4jaqt083
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) June 29, 2022
Police say the driver was pulled over for riding on the sidewalk.
DPD released a video of the incident on Wednesday and said the driver was arrested after he tried to flee.
The officers and civilian are expected to be OK.
