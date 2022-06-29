(CBS DETROIT) — The first probable case monkeypox case in Michigan has been detected in Oakland County, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

MDHHS says the resident is isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. The department is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts.

Officials say preliminary testing was completed at the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories. Testing to confirm the virus is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release.

“Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about monkeypox should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

Health officials say 5,115 cases were confirmed in 51 countries, including the United States. More than 300 cases were confirmed in 27 states and Washington D.C.

Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease and the first case in a human was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the disease has been reported in people in several central and western African countries, as well as places outside of Africa.

It has been linked to international travel or imported animals in United States as well as Israel, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Officials say the virus is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs fall off. Symptoms appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash lasts two to four weeks.

