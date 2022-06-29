(CBS DETROIT) – As Fourth of July celebrations are upon us, it is important for Michiganders to be aware of the state fireworks laws.
The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in 2018.
The changes gave local government entities, including villages, townships, and cities, the right to restrict the days and times residents can use consumer fireworks through the usage of a local ordinance.
Even though local governments are able to enact an ordinance, state law requires the usage of fireworks to be allowed after 11 a.m. on these days:
- December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1
- The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.
- June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.
- July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
- The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
In addition to this, consumer grade fireworks can only be used on personal property.
It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property, or another person’s property without their express permission. 2/
MSP officials also remind residents that it is illegal to set off fireworks while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
