Southfield (CW50) – Our city’s youth is one of the most important areas of the community as they are the future of the city.
Detroit Police Athletic League was started to dedicate resources to athletic, academic, and leadership programs. These programs give children an opportunity to learn through athletics and develop the confidence and motivation to go far in life.
What makes Detroit PAL unique from other youth programs is the volunteers and mentors in the development programs are police officers.
The main location of their athletic programs is The Corner Ballpark. The athletic programs include baseball, basketball, cheer, football, golf, hockey, soccer, softball, t-ball, tennis, track & field, and volleyball.
Fred Hunter, Acting CEO of Detroit PAL, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the various programs at Detroit PAL and how they help the area's youth find their greatness.
