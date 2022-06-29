  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Logan Tesmer
Filed Under:Athletics, Community Connect, Detroit PAL, Fred Hunter, Jackie Paige, Leadership, Logan Tesmer, Mentors, PAL, Police, Police Athletic League, Sports, The Corner Ballpark, Youth, youth development, Youth Enrichment

Southfield (CW50) – Our city’s youth is one of the most important areas of the community as they are the future of the city.

Detroit Police Athletic League was started to dedicate resources to athletic, academic, and leadership programs. These programs give children an opportunity to learn through athletics and develop the confidence and motivation to go far in life.

READ MORE: Crime Behind the story: How CBS News analyzed homicide solve rates across the country

What makes Detroit PAL unique from other youth programs is the volunteers and mentors in the development programs are police officers.

The main location of their athletic programs is The Corner Ballpark. The athletic programs include baseball, basketball, cheer, football, golf, hockey, soccer, softball, t-ball, tennis, track & field, and volleyball.

READ MORE: Wayne County Sergeant Searches For Missing Daughter

Community Connect Host Jackie Paige, with Fred Hunter, Acting CEO of Detroit PAL

Fred Hunter, Acting CEO of Detroit PAL, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the various programs at Detroit PAL and how they help the area’s youth find their greatness.

MORE NEWS: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Set To Turn Himself In To Federal Prison Thursday

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50