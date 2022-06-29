(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley is finishing up his Spotify podcast series with an interview with seven-time NFL Superbowl champion Tom Brady.
The podcast titled “DRIVE” launched in May and features Farley talking to celebrities and car enthusiasts about cars and what “drives them to succeed.”READ MORE: Crime Behind the story: How CBS News analyzed homicide solve rates across the country
According to a news release, the season finale launches on July 6 and will feature Brady as they discuss “everything from cars, parenting, living a healthy lifestyle and more.”READ MORE: Wayne County Sergeant Searches For Missing Daughter
Previous guests include actor and comedian Dax Shephard, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, chairman of Harley Davidson Jochen Zeitz, Youtuber Emelia Hartford, the Duke of Richmond Charles Gordon-Lennox, Patrice Banks, owner of Girls Auto Clinic.
Click here to learn more about the podcast and listen to previous episodes.MORE NEWS: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Set To Turn Himself In To Federal Prison Thursday
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.