Southfield (CW50) – Detroit ACE is the city’s Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship department that was established to promote and support start-ups and the city’s artists. A main goal to to celebrate and support the artists who chose to remain in Detroit to make sure their artistic gifts are here to make the city a better place.

The first project the department set out to create was a census to determine the amount of creatives in the city in order to find support for them. They then launched a website to promote new and emerging art around the city. It was then that they set out to honor the history of Detroit’s lost neighborhoods. Some of the most talented artists in the world came from the neighborhoods of Black Bottom or Paradise Valley, and the city never wants to have the history of that art lost to time.

Other projects the department is working on is hosting events for Detroit artists to share their work. They also support the various museums and historical sites around the city in order to preserve their artistry. The next plan is to step into the the world of youth arts and make sure the education of young artists is nurtured in the city.

Detroit ACE has also been in partnership with a company to develop an interactive map where they catalog every mural in the city, so anyone can check the map and see where any mural is located across Detroit and its neighborhoods.

Rochelle Riley, Director of Detroit ACE, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the projects that Detroit ACE is working on to preserve and highlight the art around the city.

Riley also discussed the perception of Detroit, and how people around the world see the city and think about the Motown music, techno, car manufacturing, murals, and fine art, but people in Detroit have struggled to see the city the way everyone else does because of its long history of problems. She points out that we can solve the city’s problems “without forgetting what makes us great.”

