City Of Detroit Secures $12.1 Million To Support 6 Affordable Housing ProjectsNearly 500 units of affordable housing are in development in Detroit thanks to additional funding.

Michigan Reports Its First Probable Case Of Monkeypox In Oakland CountyThe first probable case monkeypox case in Michigan has been detected in Oakland County, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Crime Without Punishment: Detroit Homicide Clearance Rates Rise as National Rates FallAccording to the FBI and the Detroit Police Department, the homicide clearance rates have risen as the national average has fallen. That's good news for Detroit, as this means the rate of homicide cases that have been solved has increased while the national rate has gone down.

Crime Behind the story: How CBS News analyzed homicide solve rates across the countrySince the start of the pandemic, homicide rates in the U.S. have jumped at alarming rates. In nearly every major city, the number of homicides after the start of 2020 are far higher than they were in previous years, reversing decades of lower homicide rates that began in the early 2000s.

Wayne County Sergeant Searches For Missing DaughterGabrielle Greene, 17, went missing Saturday from her home in Rochester Hills.

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Set To Turn Himself In To Federal Prison ThursdayOne day before ex-Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith is set to turn himself in to serve a federal prison sentence, he appeared for a virtual hearing on state charges.