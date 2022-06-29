(CBS DETROIT) – A doctor in Grand Rapids has been charged after continuing to practice even though he had a summary suspension order against him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

In Kent County’s 61st District Court, Husam Thamin Abed, M.D., 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, which is a four-year felony.

According to officials, Dr. Abed had been practicing urogynecology out of his clinic located in Grand Rapids.

After receiving approval from the Board of Medicine, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulation (LARA) investigated Dr. Abed and filed a complaint against him on May 17.

In the administrative complaint, LARA officials alleged “negligence, incompetence, and lack of good moral character.”

Due to these allegations, a summary suspension of Dr. Abed’s license to practice was executed.

According to an investigation by LARA and Nessel, he treated a patient on May 28.

“A physician who knowingly violates the inherent trust patients place in their doctors does irreparable damage, and my department will hold them accountable,” said Nessel. “I encourage anyone with concerns about the conduct and practices of this physician to report their concerns to my department.”

He was arraigned on was arraigned on Tuesday in Kent County and given a $1,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Individuals who were former patients of Dr. Abed can contact the Health Care Fraud Division Hotline at 1-800-24-ABUSE.

