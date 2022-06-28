Police Identify Kayaker Who Drowned On Saturday In St. Joseph RiverThe Three Rivers Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned while kayaking in the St. Joseph River on Saturday morning.

Vehicle Crash In Ray Township Leaves Juvenile With Life-Threatening InjuriesAuthorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township.

The State Of Teacher Pay: Michigan Ranks 41st In Nation For Average Starting SalaryRight now, schools across Michigan are working to fill open teaching positions in time for the start of the school year, and pay is a main factor in attracting teachers to fill those positions.

The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long 'Take The Shot' InitiativeThe Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long "Take the Shot" initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit.

Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $250K Grant To Macomb CountyConsumers Energy Foundation is presenting Macomb County with a $250,000 Planet Award, which will help the county double its tree canopy.

Michigan Supreme Court Says Indictments Invalid In Flint Water ScandalA judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people.