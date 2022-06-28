(CBS DETROIT) – COVID-19 vaccine appointments will now be offered for children six months and older in Detroit, the city announced Tuesday.
The city of Detroit will offer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to this age group since the authorization from the Food & Drug Administration and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“This is welcome news for our youngest Detroiters. The data proves the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and all variants. We know that young children and even babies can contract COVID-19, and vaccines reduce the severity of illness which keeps everyone safer,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “I encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician or our clinicians if they have any questions. Please get vaccinated, get your booster and get tested if you have any symptoms. They are the best way to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to others.”
Officials say these vaccines (and booster doses for children ages 5-11 who are eligible five months after completing their initial series) are available, by appointment, here:
- Detroit Health Department – 100 Mack Avenue (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
- Northwest Activities Center – 18100 Meyers (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.)
Children that are 12-year-old, or older, can receive a vaccine from any of the city’s walk-in vaccine sites.
For additional information and a full list of locations for vaccine sites located in Detroit, visit here.
