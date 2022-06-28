Biden Announces Nearly $3 Billion To Address Food ShortagesLeaders of G7 countries are ear-marking up to $5 billion in funds to help address global food insecurity.

'These Cases Are Not Over': Michigan Solicitor General Reacts To Court's Ruling In Flint Water Crisis IndictmentsHours after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the indictments against former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight other people in the Flint water scandal were invalid, state Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said she is still prepared to prove the allegations against them.

Here Are Ways To Save While On VacationThe costs of just about everything is up, making it even more expensive to take the family away for a summer vacation.

Michigan Reports 14,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 174 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

City Of Detroit Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Children 6 Months & OlderCOVID-19 vaccine appointments will now be offered for children six months and older in Detroit, the city announced Tuesday.

Key Moments In Flint's Lead-Tainted Water CrisisA Michigan Supreme Court order that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed is the latest development in the crisis that started in 2014. That was when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination.