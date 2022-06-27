WALKER – Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover.
Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families.
Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families.

Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki's cover.
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#201).
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#201).

Original airdate 10/28/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.