  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Masters of Illusion

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

RECIPE FOR MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include My Uyen, Chipper Lowell, Eric Jones, Farrell Dillon & Trino, Kevin Li, and Jonathan Goodwin (#802).

Original airdate 4/16/2022.