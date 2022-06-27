PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, July 1, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Mac King, David Shareef, Vitaly Beckman and Alejandro Navas.
Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#724).
Original airdate 3/19/2021.