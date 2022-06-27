(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials.
READ MORE: Michigan State Police Announce Freeway Closures Ahead Of Ford Fireworks Show In Detroit
The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator.
Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site.
“Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So, we’re really looking forward to future collaborations and partnerships with cities throughout Oakland County and the Webster Community Center to help ensure the success of our towns and neighborhoods.”READ MORE: Whitmer Asks Michigan Supreme Court To End 'Confusion' Of Abortion Ban In State
In addition to this, Micah 6 Community, a Pontiac-based non-profit, is investing $21 million to turn the former elementary school into a community center.
The Webster Community Center will have social and recreational services, which includes six Head Start classrooms, a food co-op, art classes and therapy, performing arts programs, a WIC (Women, Infants, Children) office, a walk-in clinic, a small business incubator, and community event rooms.
Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency, Honor Community Health, SMART, Rochester University, Art Experience, Pontiac Community Foundation, Oakland County Sheriff PAL, Sprout Fresh Food Store, Kaleo Kids, Accent Pontiac, and Pontiac Theatre IV, will be tenants.
Michah 6 Community says residents can expect to see the completion of the community center in Dec. 2023.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Wanted In Alleged Sexual Assault At Dearborn Walmart Arrested
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.