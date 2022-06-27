Clinton County Man Wins $1M On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA man's bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword instant game.

Police: Body Found In Drainage Area In Chesterfield TownshipChesterfield Township police are investigating after a body was found on Sunday in a drainage area.

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge FreewayMichigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday.

'Roe Is On The Ballot': Supreme Court's Ruling On Abortion Rights Raises Stakes In MidtermsThe fight over abortion moved to the forefront of this fall's midterm elections on Friday, as Democrats urged voters to view November as their best hope to halt the erosion of reproductive rights set off by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Republicans previewed new national and state-level efforts to limit abortion rights.

Detroit Woman Charged After Body Of 3-Year-Old Son Found In FreezerA Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy's decomposing body in a basement freezer.

COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Nearly 20 Million Lives In First Year, Study SaysCOVID-19 vaccines saved 19.8 million lives in the first year they were available, according to a large-scale modeling study published in The Lancet on Friday.