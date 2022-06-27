THE FLASH – Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820).
Original airdate 6/29/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.