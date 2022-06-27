IN THE DARK – Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
STAY ON YOUR TOES – Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) take a swing at tying Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) to their latest case and end up with something completely unexpected meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) tricks Max (Casey Diedrich) into revealing what he has been hiding and Leslie (Marianne Rendón) has to improvise when a plan she put into motion goes off course.
Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#404).
Original airdate 6/27/2022.