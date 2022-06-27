(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department will be auctioning off dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles across the city.
The department is holding nine abandoned vehicle auctions through July 26. The first auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Elite Towing (13020 E. McNichols).
DPD says credit cards will be accepted, all successful bidders must have a valid driver’s license and a license is required for all bids that are more than $2,500.
The vehicles must be removed by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction.
Anyone who has had a contract with the city must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase.
Click here for information and to view the available vehicles.
DPD abandoned vehicle auction dates:
- 9 a.m. on June 28 at Elite Towing, 13020 E. McNichols
- 10: a.m on June 29 at DPD Caniff, 5997 Caniff St.
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 1 at LIJBS, 6380 Marcus St.
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 5 at Michigan Auto Recovery (MARS), 8850 Southfield Fwy.
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 8 at J&C Recovery, 14201 Joy Road
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 12 at New Executive, 6445 E. Hildale St.
- 10 a.m. on Jul. 15 at DPD Grand River, 10750 Grand River Ave.
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 15 at Bobby’s Towing, 10401 Lyndon Road
- 9 a.m. on Jul. 6 at Wayne’s Service, 20495 Sherwood St.
