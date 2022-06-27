  • WWJ-TV

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

GUESSING GAMES- Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock.

Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie’s (guest star  Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded.

Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage, to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo), and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss.

The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder.

Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Ashley Charbonnet & Onalee Hunter Hughes (404).

Original Airdate 6/27/2022.

