ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
GUESSING GAMES- Liz's (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock.
Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie’s (guest star Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded.
Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage, to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo), and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss.
The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder.
Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Ashley Charbonnet & Onalee Hunter Hughes (404).
Original Airdate 6/27/2022.
Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.