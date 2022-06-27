(CBS DETROIT) – It’s going to take 425,059 valid signatures to get a reproductive rights ballot initiative before Michigan voters in November.

“We knew that this was going to happen,” said ACLU Michigan Legislative Director Merissa Kovach.

“We knew a year ago when the Supreme Court decided to take the Dobbs decision that the writing was on the wall and that Roe was likely going to be overturned.”

The Reproductive Freedom For All initiative ensures access to reproductive health care, including abortion.

It also protects health care workers from prison for providing termination services.

“We have been collecting for months now,” said Kovach.

“We’re feeling very confident that we’re on track. We just have to keep up the momentum.”

Supporters organized drives over the weekend in Grand Rapids and Saginaw.

Opponents of abortion rights also spoke out.

“I don’t believe in abortion,” said Right to Life of Michigan member Brad Morse.

“I don’t believe God wants that. All babies are God-created I believe and I don’t think it’s our right to terminate life. I think that’s God’s right.”

Organizers have until July 11 to get the issue on the ballot.

“We’re feeling very confident that we’re going to be able to submit the number of signatures needed to qualify this for the ballot so that voters get to decide in November,” Kovach said.

