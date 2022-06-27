TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
GAUNTLET THROWN – Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are on capsule piece rescue mission #3, and are determined that this time no detours, kidnappings or rogue dates will stop them, that is until Tom receives harsh news from Claire (guest star Brittany Ishibashi).
Meanwhile, Lorraine (April Parker Jones) works on finalizing the Tubman Group Cotillion.
Lastly, Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) drops a bomb on Isaac.
Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Michael Poisson & Brittany Northcross (#105).
Original airdate 6/28/2022.