COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Nearly 20 Million Lives In First Year, Study SaysCOVID-19 vaccines saved 19.8 million lives in the first year they were available, according to a large-scale modeling study published in The Lancet on Friday.

Michigan Ballot Initiative Aims To Protect Abortion RightsMichigan abortion rights activists are collecting signatures to get a proposal enshrining the right to an abortion on the ballot this November.

AG Nessel Says Abortions Are Still Legal In MichiganThat’s because a preliminary injunction is preventing a 1931 law banning abortions from taking effect, even after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

2022 Ford Fireworks: City Of Detroit Provides Information On Closures, Restrictions, & ParkingThe 2022 Ford Fireworks are scheduled for June 27 this year. To ensure residents are safe while enjoying the event, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River.

City Of Inkster To Host Expungement And Community Resource FairThe free event is hosted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Mayor Patrick Wimberly and the Inkster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

House Passes 1st Major Federal Gun Safety Legislation In Decades, Bill Will Go To Biden For SignatureThe House passed a bipartisan bill on Friday to address gun violence that amounts to the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.