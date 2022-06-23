Southfield (CW50) – Whose House Our House was founded to provide inner-city youth a bridge between them, law enforcement, and the community through traditional and nontraditional sporting practices, along with creating a gateway to higher education and careers.
The hope is by focusing on the youth of the city now, they will be less likely to become involved in the criminal side of the city.READ MORE: Federal Agencies Reverse Trump Limits On Habitat Protection
“Investing in a child and the community is like planting a seed. When a seed is watered it will eventually grow into a plant. If someone continues to water and provide for that plant one day at a time, that plant can blossom into a beautiful flower.”
A lot of times, the first interaction a kid will have with law enforcement is through the programs, and WHOH Detroit wants the first interaction to be a positive one.
Some of the programs include “Been There, Done That” to assist youth in finding their purpose and guiding them to becoming law-abiding citizens in their communities, “College Assistance Program” to provide a support system for college preparation and even tours, and “Student Athletic Sports Training” to assist student-athletes in training, conditioning, and eating habits.Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On 2019 Murder Of 23-Year-Old In Highland Park
The organization also creates sports leagues to pair young members of the community with law enforcement officers to play on a team together, usually in a kickball league.
Elijah Richardson, Executive Director of WHOH Detroit, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the programs they offer and how connecting youth with law enforcement through sports can make an impact on their lives.
Learn more at WHOHDetroit.orgMORE NEWS: Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty To Kick Off 'Rally For Vlady' In Detroit
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50