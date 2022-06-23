(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit.
The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler.
Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
