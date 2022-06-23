Federal Agencies Reverse Trump Limits On Habitat ProtectionThe Biden administration on Thursday withdrew a rule adopted under former President Donald Trump that limited which lands and waters could be designated as places where imperiled animals and plants could receive federal protection.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On 2019 Murder Of 23-Year-Old In Highland ParkPolice are still searching for a suspect after 23-year-old Natalian Ringo was found dead in Highland Park in 2019.

Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty To Kick Off 'Rally For Vlady' In DetroitRed Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off "Rally for Vlady" on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders.

MDHHS: First Mosquito-Borne Virus Of 2022 Detected In Bay CountyMichigan's first mosquito-borne virus of 2022 was recently detected in Bay County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan To Destroy Some Blood Spots In Fight Over ConsentThe state of Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage, a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age.

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On I-696 In Oakland CountyPolice say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County.