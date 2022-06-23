PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday postponed a murder trial until January in the case of Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at Oxford High School.
Lawyers for the teen said a September trial date wouldn’t leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office did not object.READ MORE: Federal Agencies Reverse Trump Limits On Habitat Protection
“I do find good cause,” Judge Kwame Rowe said in setting a Jan. 17 trial.READ MORE: Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On 2019 Murder Of 23-Year-Old In Highland Park
Crumbley, 16, is charged with murder and other crimes in the November shooting at Oxford High School. Earlier that day, his parents were summoned to discuss the boy’s disturbing drawings on a math assignment, but they declined to take him home.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to get him help after he showed signs of mental distress. Their trial is set for Oct. 24. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.MORE NEWS: Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty To Kick Off 'Rally For Vlady' In Detroit
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.