(CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is overhauling its on-campus student housing and investing $200 million.

Under the university’s “Welcome Home 2025 Plan,” every residence hall on campus will be renovated, excluding Wise Hall, which was renovated in 2017.

EMU says the new halls include state-of-the-art Wi-Fi capabilities, air conditioning and room layouts that meet the needs of students, who have played a significant role in the design process.

#EMU finalizes an agreement to bring $200 million in new construction and renovations for a transformational overhaul of student campus housing. #TRUEMU https://t.co/BaWiTnNyfF — EMU News (@emunews) June 22, 2022

Officials say the 400-bed apartment-style Lakeview residence hall will be located next to the student center. Another new residence hall will be located on the west side of campus near the Athletics complex, and the new Westview facility, featuring about 300 beds, will replace current apartments that will be demolished.

“Under our ‘Welcome Home 2025 plan, every residence hall that remains on our campus will be renovated other than Wise Hall, which was renovated in 2017. Plus, we will have two entirely new residence halls that will be stunning in their design,” EMU President James Smit said in a statement.

“The new housing communities will be highly user-friendly and efficient for our students, and they will contribute greatly to the overall vibrancy of our campus environment. As of today, it’s all systems go for the start of this transformational project.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.