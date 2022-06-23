(CBD DETROIT) — Police say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-696 near I-275.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and passenger in a Buick LaCrosse were killed instantly when a 57-year-old driving a semi-truck couldn’t stop for traffic and rear-ended them. Three other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction.
Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Authorities say another vehicle, possibly, a semi-truck, may have also been hit and has passenger side damage. The driver may not know that they were involved, authorities say.
Westbound I-696 is closed with traffic exiting at Orchard Lake Road. Police say the freeway will remain closed for several hours and recommend avoiding the area.
“There is only one exit before the crash scene and it takes considerable time to get traffic off the freeway,” MSP said in a tweet.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and did not talk to troopers is asked to contact 248-584-5740.
