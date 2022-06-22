Southfield (CW50) – We Found Hip Hop was created as a space for women to produce media, music, and film, and find educational opportunities aimed at redefining the vital role of women in hip hop.
Hip hop is a notoriously male-dominated genre. Women in the industry, both performers and producers, can play a vital role in the industry's future and creating a space where women who are interested in breaking into that industry can learn, develop, and succeed is exactly what We Found Hip Hop is trying to accomplish.
We Found Hip Hop provides the studio space, equipment, mentorship, and educational opportunities necessary for women to succeed in the industry.
Piper Carter, Founder of We Found Hip Hop, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the importance of women in hip hop, as well as how We Found Hip Hop continues to grow.
We Found Hip Hop provides educational opportunities to the community, specifically women and youth, in performance and visual arts. They also produce events: an annual women’s history month showcase, an annual women in hip hop retreat in historic Idlewild, and a women in music conference. Professional development for women hip hop artists, a professional speaker series, and one on one coaching are also offered.
