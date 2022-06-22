Southfield (CW50) – We Are Culture Creators was founded by Reyes and Elizabeth Stone when they opened up a home to provide a loving and encouraging space for up and coming youth hip hop artist.

The goal was to fill that space with professional equipment and the necessary training to allow those young people to actualize their abilities, talents, goals and dreams. They’ve also expanded their mission to help these young artists further their careers by providing workshops and discussions in financial literacy, artist management, community organizing, entrepreneurship and business.

The entrepreneurial side of the music industry is important, and teaching these artists how to brand themselves and become a figure in their community will help them more than just in music, but in life.

W.A.C.C. is also a label featuring some of Detroit’s best young talent. Artists reside in all parts of the city and range from 14 to 24 years old. Collectively, the artists perform weekly across the city, but you may also find them performing at their own shows.

Reyes, Co-Founder of We Are Culture Creators, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the collective and how it is helping young Detroit artists actualize their dreams in the world of music.

