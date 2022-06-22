(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 41-year-old man during a verbal altercation at a gas station in Detroit.
READ MORE: Rebranding Asian Carp To 'Copi' Aims To Make The Species More Appealing
The shooting happened on Monday, June 20, at about 4 p.m. at a gas station, located in the 8900 block of Puritan.
During a verbal altercation, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Officials Release Update On Oil Spill In Flint River
According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: US Importing Baby Formula From Mexico To Ease Shortage