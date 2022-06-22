Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In DetroitPolice are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit's west side.

General Motors Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedExGeneral Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

Biden Calls For 3-Month Suspension Of Federal Gas TaxPresident Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes until the end of September, framing the move as necessary to provide relief to American consumers but itself not enough to resolve the problem of surging energy prices.

Michigan Reports 10,681 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

What Michigan Prosecutor Christopher Becker Considered In Arriving At Charging Decision In The Patrick Lyoya Case"The elements of second-degree murder are relatively simple," Becker said during a news conference Thursday. "First, there was a death, a death done by the defendant. Then when the killing occurred, the defendant had one of these three states of mind: an intent to kill, an intent to do great bodily harm, or an intent to do an act that the natural tendency of that would be to cause death or great bodily harm."

1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Babysitter's Alleged Abuse In RosevilleA 1-year-old boy from Roseville has died after he was hospitalized due to severe injuries that were allegedly caused by his babysitter.