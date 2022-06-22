(CBS DETROIT) – The historic Holly Hotel was damaged Tuesday after firefighters battled a six-alarm fire.
The Holly Chief of Police Jerry Narsh says that he learned of the fire at about 4:03 p.m. while flames were already visible from the building, according to the Detroit Free Press.
According to police, the fire began at Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and spread over to the Holly Hotel.
Firefighters in Holly were joined by fire departments from Brandon, Milford, Highland Township, Troy, Oxford, White Lake Township, Linden, Groveland Township, Independence, Grand Blanc, Springfield Township, Rochester, and Fenton to help battle the blaze.
Police say that the building's age and strong winds made it harder to put the fire out.
Firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the fire and cleared the building.
No civilians were injured, but at least five firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion and minor injuries.
According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the hotel sustained most of its damage in the back of the building and the roof, which included heavy smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
