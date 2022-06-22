Organization Helps Families Dealing With Life-Altering ChallengesKatie Gatewood was awarded a $10,000 grant from the organization. Her six-month-old was born with an Omphalocele, a rare birth defect that exposes the organs outside the body.

Detroit City Council Postpones Vote Again On Tax Break For Hudson's ProjectThe Detroit City Council has delayed a vote on a $60 million tax break for the Hudson's site development.

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In DetroitPolice are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit's west side.

General Motors Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedExGeneral Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

Biden Calls For 3-Month Suspension Of Federal Gas TaxPresident Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes until the end of September, framing the move as necessary to provide relief to American consumers but itself not enough to resolve the problem of surging energy prices.

Michigan Reports 10,681 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.