(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side.
Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7.READ MORE: General Motors Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedEx
Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle.
According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park.READ MORE: Biden Calls For 3-Month Suspension Of Federal Gas Tax
All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest.
To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 10,681 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths Over The Last Week
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.