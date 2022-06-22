MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man appeared in court Tuesday after Minot police seized 15,000 fentanyl pills and 80 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.
The drugs were found after a search warrant was executed at a storage garage where police say they found the powerful opioid along with a large amount of marijuana. A search at a second site resulted in the seizure of two firearms and $18,000 in case.READ MORE: Rebranding Asian Carp To 'Copi' Aims To Make The Species More Appealing
Ryan Rattler, 30, of Flushing, Michigan, is charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of fentanyl, a Class A felony, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class C felony.READ MORE: Officials Release Update On Oil Spill In Flint River
Court documents do not list an attorney for Rattler. An arraignment is scheduled for July 28 in Ward County Court.
Police say fentanyl was the cause of the “vast majority” of the 38 overdose deaths in the Minot area in 2020 and 2021.MORE NEWS: US Importing Baby Formula From Mexico To Ease Shortage
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.