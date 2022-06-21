(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have died after a serious traffic crash caused a car fire on I-94 at Telegraph.

MSP troopers received reports of the crash at about 7:55 a.m.

The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly in Taylor.

An investigation by MSP troopers revealed that a semi-truck driver was in the center lane and a pickup driver was in the left lane when the driver of a second vehicle struck the pickup driver and sent the pickup into the semi-truck.

The sedan and pickup came to rest on the left shoulder/ditch and caught fire.

The semi also came to rest on the left shoulder, blocking the left and center lanes.

Officials say when troopers arrived at the scene the driver of the pickup was out of his vehicle, on the ground, with severe burns.

The driver of the sedan was removed from the vehicle and also suffered severe burns.

Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The semi-driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police continue to investigate as the victims haven’t been identified yet.

The freeway was closed for several hours during this situation.

At about 9:05 a.m. MSP reported that an investigator was heading to the scene and urged drivers to avoid the area.

