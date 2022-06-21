WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) are back on the case for the season three U.S. premiere…this time hunting down a monstrous invisible force.READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon
Nick Ward wrote the episode directed by Tim Van Dammen (#301).
Original airdate 6/22/22.MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.