WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
In the second episode of the season three premiere, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) find footage of a camper being abducted by a large hairy creature and decide to head for the bush.
Sargeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) believes it to be a Sasquatch-type creature from Maori mythology…but the Officers must find out for themselves.
Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode (#302).
Original airdate 6/22/22.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.