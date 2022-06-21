  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Wellington Paranormal
Wellington Paranormal -- "The Not Ness Monster" -- Image Number: WPN201_000 -- Pictured (L-R): Mike Minogue as Officer Minoque, Karen O'Leary as Officer O'Leary -- Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd -- © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – In the second episode of the season three premiere, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) find footage of a camper being abducted by a large hairy creature and decide to head for the bush.

READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week

Sargeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) believes it to be a Sasquatch-type creature from Maori mythology…but the Officers must find out for themselves.

Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode (#302).

READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

Original airdate 6/22/22.

Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings

 