  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he’d buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James’ (Coby Bell) latest offer.

READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week

Steve Robin directed the episode written by Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#220).

READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

Original airdate 6/23/2022.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings

 