THE FLASH – Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.
Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#819).
Original airdate 6/22/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.