WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Guest stars Naomi Fry, Isaac Mizrahi, Helene York, and Negin Farsad join team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees along with host Aasif Mandvi to tell wild and hilarious personal tales…but are they true?
The opposing team must decide!
The opposing team must decide!

Can you figure out if these hilarious tales are fact or fiction? (#104).
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Original airdate 6/25/2022.