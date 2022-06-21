(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are cracking down on violence in the city, making 85 arrests and seizing $2.3 million worth of drugs through Operation Saniyah, named after an 11-year-old girl who was fatally shot while at her grandmother’s home.
On Monday, police say they also recovered 22 weapons, conducted 782 traffic stops, recovered three vehicles, impounded 44 other cars and issued 1,297 tickets in the two-day operation on June 14-15.READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week
“After a two-day enforcement operation across the city of Detroit to address violent crime, we were able to disrupt violent criminal behavior on the city’s east and west sides,” DPD said in a tweet.
Saniyah Pugh, 11, was shot and killed on June 4 by a stray bullet that went through the home on Detroit’s east side.READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
William Dickerson, 21, was arraigned on second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, discharging a weapon at a building causing death and other charges.
A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm at a dwelling or occupied structure causing death, careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death, and felony firearm.MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.