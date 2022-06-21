(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Department of Transportation announced a proposal that would allow DDOT bus drivers to earn up to $4,000 per year in bonuses.

The proposal is being submitted as a Memorandum of Understanding to City Council that would amend the current collective bargaining agreement.

“We have worked to steadily increase the base pay for our bus drivers, who have been among our most important front-line workers since the start of the pandemic,” said Mayor Duggan. “This is one way we can thank them for their dedication and provide a real incentive for them to show up regularly for work, because the service our riders receive directly depends on them.”

Bus drivers are eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus each quarter if they are on the job working for a minimum of 480 hours that quarter.

If a driver does not meet the 480-hour requirement or misses three shifts, will not be eligible for the bonus for that quarter but will be able to start fresh and be eligible for a bonus when the next quarter starts.

If it is approved, it would be in effect for one year starting July 1 and then it will be evaluated to see if the incentive should continue or be modified.

