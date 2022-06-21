(CBS DETROIT) – As temperatures rise again this week, the Costick Center in Farmington Hills has been opened as a cooling center.
The Cooling Center will be available on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, June 24: 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 25 – Sunday, June 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to use the cooling center.
The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.
For additional information, call the Costick Center at 248-473-1800. This line is only answered on weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.
